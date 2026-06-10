A debrief on what happened to Micah’s gf Veronica Peters after she left Welcome to Plathville

Veronica Peters debuted on Welcome to Plathville back in season six, when Micah Plath introduced her as his girlfriend. Veronica is noticeably absent in the new season, as she and Micah finally ended their relationship for good in the season seven finale. So, what’s Veronica been up to since? Here’s everything you need to know (and plenty of things you don’t need to know, but probably want to).

Veronica has been rescuing dogs

Now Veronica doesn’t have Welcome to Plathville to film, she spends her spare time volunteering for the Tri-County Animal Rescue (and posting all about it on her Instagram). In January 2026, Veronica adopted a dog herself from Tri-County Animal Rescue. The dog is called SnowBanks. And yes, that name is spelled correctly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronica (@totally_veronica)

She has a new job with another reality TV star

Remember Ryan Serhant from the Netflix show Owning Manhattan? In November 2025, Veronica signed up to work for the Miami branch of Ryan’s brokerage. Really.

Her bio on the Serhant website says: “Veronica Peters is one of South Florida’s most respected luxury real estate advisors, celebrated for her discretion, market mastery, and record-breaking sales. Known to a global audience from her time starring in an international reality TV show, Veronica brings a unique blend of star power, authenticity, and professionalism to every client interaction.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronica Peters, P.A. (@veronicapeters.pa)

Is Veronica dating somebody new after Micah?

Veronica’s ex Micah has moved on already. He confirmed in the first episode of season eight that he’s now dating a “pretty incredible girl”. Micah and his new love interest have chosen not to make her name public. We know from a Snapchat story that she’s blonde, but that’s about it.

However, Veronica has yet to hard launch another relationship on social media. If she is seeing somebody new, then she’s keeping quiet about it.

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