Which Love Island USA couples are still together? The complete season-by-season list

Love Island USA is great at sparking romance and budding relationships, but less so at making it last in the real world. From outside-the-villa connections to fan favourites, we’ve rounded up all the Love Island USA couples from all the seasons who have defied the odds. So, which Love Island USA couples are still together?

Season four: Kat Gibson and Bryce Fins

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While they actually got together post-Villa, they hard launched their relationship on Instagram in February 2025. Only three years after their season.

Season five: Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright

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Marco and Hannah were the season five winners and took home the $100,000 prize. And thank god they did because they now have a wedding to plan for! The couple got engaged in May 2025, with Marco writing on Instagram: “You are my light. My rock. My best friend. My home. I can’t wait to spend forever with you, Hannah.” They’re officially the first Love Island USA couple to get engaged in May. Congrats to them!

Season five: Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen and Taylor Smith

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Finishing in third place on season five, Bergie and Taylor defied the odds by staying together and got engaged in May 2026! Talk about a success story. He popped the question with a sentimental vineyard proposal in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Season six: Kordell Beckham and Serena Page

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Serena and Kordell had one of the most compelling connections of season six, as he found his way back to her after he coupled up with bombshell in Casa Amor. They ended up winning the entire season, with Kordell deciding to split the $100,000 prize with Serena in a final test. Serena and Kordell also made history as the first Black Love Island USA winners. Iconic.

Season six: Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb

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Fan favourites from season six, Leah and Miguel are one of two couples to make it out of the villa. After entering the villa as a bombshell, Miguel caught Leah’s eye and despite some drama and bumps in the road, they’ve stayed together. They’ve even navigated a real-world relationship, and moved in together in LA.

Season seven: Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway

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Nothing is as iconic from season seven as “I pick Clarke.” One of the most meme-able moments from the entire season, and we have Taylor and Clarke to thank for it. After bringing her back from Casa Amor, Taylor has been coupled up with Clarke ever since. Today, they’re still going strong and recently stepped out together to celebrate Taylor’s 26th birthday.

Season seven: TJ Palma and Iris Kendall

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While they didn’t end season seven together, as TJ was dumped from the villa, TJ and Iris are now coupled up and enjoying life together outside of the villa. Iris stayed in the villa after his departure and coupled up with Pepe, but they broke up shortly after leaving the villa.

TJ and Iris reconnected outside the villa and “hard launched” in September. They even made a red carpet debut holding hands at New York Fashion Week. With Iris based in LA and TJ based in Tampa, Florida, the long distance was a focal point on Love Island: Beyond the Villa season two. For now, they’re happily together.

Season seven: Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe

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The people’s princess Olandria and her golden-retriever boyfriend Nic are arguably season seven’s cutest couple. After forming a friendship in the villa, they coupled up just days before the finale and placed as runners-up. Talk about friends to lovers.

Season one: Cormac Murphy and Season 5: Johnnie Garcia

Despite not being on the same season of Love Island USA, Cormac from season one and Johnnie from season five found love outside of the villa. They connected via social media and started dating long after their respective appearances on the show and made their relationship public in early 2024.

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