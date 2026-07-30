Every difficult circumstance the Giudice family has faced during their years of fame

The Giudice family have had all of their issues aired out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and a lot of their journey hasn’t been easy. Teresa and her four daughters were sprung into the spotlight in 2009, and since then, there’s been jail time, deaths, and difficult moments.

Teresa Giudice went to jail for bankruptcy

Teresa went to jail on January 5, 2015, serving an 11.5-month sentence. She pleaded guilty to bankruptcy, mail and wire fraud, and had her jail time staggered with her husband Joe’s sentence so one parent could care for their children. Teresa was released early.

She divorced her daughters’ father

Teresa finalised her divorce from her four daughters’ father, Joe Giudice, in 2020, four months after they went to jail. They were married for 20 years, but after their jail time and Joe being deported to Italy, things went pear-shaped. Teresa kept the house and covered their debts.

Joe Giudice was deported back to Italy

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Joe was deported to Italy in 2019 after serving a 41-month federal prison sentence, and now lives in the Bahamas to be closer to his four daughters. After he was released from prison in March 2019, he was transferred to ICE custody for seven months, and later moved to Italy.

Luis Ruelas faced wild allegations

A viral video showed Teresa’s husband, Luis Ruelas, shirtless at a warrior camp. He is seen telling the camera, in what is thought to be an address to an ex, that he is “coming home to see you get engaged and bring our family together”. Luis goes on to add that he loves them.

Milania was arrested for assault

Milania was charged with simple assault in New Jersey. She was arrested on May 14, 2026. A judge, as obtained Page Six, said Milania allegedly “did knowingly cause bodily injury to another, specifically by striking the victim L.R. in the head with her fist, causing redness.”

They lost Milania Giudice’s best friend

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Joe Giudice has written a beautiful tribute to a girl called Victoria Zardoya, who tragically died after a fall. He shared how Victoria was “like a daughter to him,” adding how “a simple fall while having fun could take a beautiful life is heartbreaking.”

Victoria was Milania Giudice‘s best friend and was close to the Giudice family as a whole. She often went to festivals with Milania, hung out with the family, and was a student at the University of Tampa. Teresa Giudice shared how the family “loves Victoria” at her funeral.

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