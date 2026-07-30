Erm, apparently Ariana Biermann ‘hooked up’ with Charlie Zakkour whilst filming Next Gen NYC

Right, so apparently Ariana Biermann and Charlie Zakkour actually hooked up whilst filming for season two of Next Gen NYC, and I’m shocked yet also not surprised at all.

An insider made the claim to Page Six, with the source claiming that “Ariana and Charlie hooked up. It did happen and the situation will play out in the second half of the season.”

The show seems to hint that something could have happened between the pair as during the midseason trailer, Charlie tells Shai on the phone that “Ariana came over to sesh,” adding that he should “clutch his pearls, bro.” Given that Charlie made no effort to hide his attraction to Ariana in season one of Next Gen NYC, it seems there’s already a lot of attraction on his side.

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And it seems like Ariana might be aware that she made some questionable decisions during season two, telling Us Weekly: “As it kind of progresses more towards the end [of season two] is where I start to have more of a problem with my behavior. I think I make, you know, just not always the best decisions. And maybe some people didn’t deserve exactly how I moved in my life at the time.”

Whilst it’s not clear whether Ariana Biermann is talking explicitly about her alleged hookup with Charlie Zakkour on Next Gen NYC, so I guess we’ll just have to keep watching to see what unfolds…

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