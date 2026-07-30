She has three bestselling books and her own podcast, so what is Stassi Schroeder’s net worth?

Stassi Schroeder’s net worth is an estimated $2 million. She now has her own reality TV show, House of Stassi, so here’s a full breakdown of where her money comes from.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stassi Schroeder Clark (@stassischroeder)

Stassi was on Vanderpump Rules for seven seasons and her salary grew considerably during her time on the show. The cast of Vanderpump Rules was rumoured to be getting paid around $10,000 for the entire season when it first premiered in 2013. In a 2023 episode of her podcast “Straight Up With Stassi,” she revealed that the cast’s salaries are determined by how many seasons they’ve been a main cast member for.

By the time she was fired in 2020, she was most likely making around $15,000 to $25,000 per episode. So, by the end of her time on the show she was making the same amount she used to for an entire season, on just one episode.

Stassi also hosted a podcast called Straight Up With Stassi from 2015 to 2020. It was popular enough to even have a sold-out national live tour. However, the podcast was removed from platforms following her Bravo firing.

She relaunched under Dear Media Studios with a new show called Stassi. Exact podcast revenue figures aren’t known, but she probably racks up thousands of dollars in ad reads, sponsorships, and collabs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stassi Schroeder Clark (@stassischroeder)

Stassi’s also written three books which both became New York Times bestsellers: Next Level Basic, Off with My Head, and You Can’t Have It All.. These probably each raked in easily six-figures in sales.

She also has a huge Instagram following (3.6 million) and social media presence. This gets her a crazy amount of sponsorships and brand partnerships which likely bring in around $400,000 a year across her platforms.

So, between her Bravo career, bestselling books, podcast, and social media ventures, Stassi’s net worth is around $2 million. Not bad for someone who was fired from Bravo in 2020.

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