RHOC’s Shannon Beador was ‘bothered’ that restaurant didn’t make her meal with Andy Cohen free

In a moment that can only be described as out of touch, RHOC star Shannon Beador is complaining after a restaurant didn’t immediately give her and Andy Cohen their meal for free.

The restaurant in question, The Quiet Woman, has been host to numerous dramatic moments throughout the history of RHOC, something Shannon felt like should have played into them getting their bill comped.

Appearing on Jamie Kennedy’s Hate to Break It to Ya podcast, Shannon was asked whether the rumour that she and Andy went to The Quiet Woman and demanded “free food” was true.

Tamra Judge had previously claimed on her own podcast that Andy was given a “$540 bill” for the table, but that Shannon felt like they shouldn’t have to pay as he “put this restaurant on the map.”

Shannon clarified: “It’s a completely exaggerated story. I have been frequenting this restaurant for years now. I’ve had some scenes there that have been, I guess, memorable.

“But when I went to a restaurant and coordinated this dinner with six of my castmates and Andy Cohen, it’s kind of a big deal. So when Andy asks for the bill, and they brought one, I was bothered by it. I said, ‘this is ridiculous. You have Andy Cohen here, who’s never been to Orange County, and he’s chosen your establishment.’ What else do you need?”

She explained: “It wasn’t like I was having a meltdown, but I let my opinion be known. I said, ‘it’s Business 101. You just had Andy Cohen in here with six housewives.'” Shannon added that they could have at least offered a “free round of drinks” or appetizers.

Shannon shared that Andy did end up paying the bill, and before they left the restaurant manager approached them, and told the table that they “ripped up the bill.”

“It should’ve been discussed prior,” Shannon added. “It should’ve been figured out because it was embarrassing to me. It’s just time for me to take a break. From that restaurant.”

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