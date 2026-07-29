A complete rundown of all the Kardashian Jenner kids, as well as their varied ages

There are a lot of Kardashian and Jenner kids, and with the eldest being 16 and the youngest just four, there’s a huge range of ages between them. So, here’s the rundown of all the kids and how old they all are.

Kourtney Kardashian’s kids

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Kourtney Kardashian has four kids in total, three with her ex Scott Disick and one with her new husband Travis Scott. Her eldest son, Mason Disick, is 16 and was born on December 14th, 2009. He’s the eldest out of all the Kardashian Jenner kids.

Her eldest daughter is Penelope, who is 14 and was born on July 8th in 2012. She had 11 year old Reign also on December 14th in 2014, meaning she shares a birthday with her older brother!

Ten years after having Reign she and Travis Barker welcomed Rocky Thirteen Barker on November 1st 2024.

Kim Kardashian’s kids

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Kim Kardashian also has four kids which she had with Kanye West whilst they were still married. North West is her eldest at 13, and she was born on June 15th, 2013. Kim has recently come under criticism for letting North have a lot of piercings, as well as being swarmed by adult male fans when she was alone in Paris.

Her son Saint West was born on December 10th, 2015 and is currently 10 years old. Chicago West is eight years old and was born on January 15th, 2018. Just one year later her youngest child, Psalm West was born on May 9th, and is seven years old.

Rob Kardashian’s kid

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Rob Kardashian has just one child with Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian who was born on November 10th, 2016 and is nine.

Khloé Kardashian’s kids

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Khloe had her two kids with Tristan Thompson. True Thompson is eight and was born on April 12th, 2018, whilst Tatum was born via surrogate on July 8th, 2022 and is just four years old.

Kylie Jenner’s kids

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Kylie Jenner has two kids, which she had with her ex boyfriend Travis Scott. Her eldest is Stormi Webster who she had when she was just 20 on February 1st, 2018, meaning Stormi is now eight. Four years later she welcomed her son Aire Webster, who was born one day after Stormi on February 2nd, 2022 and is four years old.

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