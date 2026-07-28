Gen Lillie reveals where she and Luke stand now after *that* Below Deck Med sheet scandal

It’s of no surprise that Luke Brumer asked to leave Below Deck Mediterranean after sheetgate, and honestly I don’t know if I’d be able to show my face in public again. Either way he was definitely going to be leaving, but he clearly decided he was going to beat Captain Sandy before she fired him.

Following all the drama, Gen Lillie has spoken out about where she and Luke stand now, as well as why she didn’t clean up the sheets herself.

During an interview with Decider, Gen was asked whether she was aware of the “chain reaction” she started when she told Cooper about the stained sheets. She responded: “If I’m being honest, I had had a few cocktails at that point in the night. I was just confiding in Cooper because he was the person I was closest to on the deck team. We’re also close in age. It was more like a ‘gossiping with your gals’ type situation. I didn’t appreciate the whole chain reaction until I watched it back.”

She also explained why she didn’t just wash the sheets herself, sharing: “There was a basket in the laundry room for crew sheets, crew uniforms, crew whatever. I told Luke to put the sheets in the basket and then I would put everything in the washing machine. He never did that.

“Even when I wasn’t in laundry, I asked Kat to tell me if any sheets from that cabin came in. During that charter, the only sheets that came in were from Aesha’s and Kayley’s cabin. I’m also not going to push past a six-foot four ex-military man to get sheets from his cabin. I did what I could do.”

And as for where Gen stands with Luke Brumer after the Below Deck Mediterranean drama, it’s not looking like they’re on the best of terms, as she revealed to TV Insider that he “has me blocked on Instagram, and I have his number blocked, so no.” Yikes, this whole thing is almost as messy as the sheets…

Below Deck Mediterranean is available to watch on Hayu.

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