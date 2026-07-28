Killian reveals that he and Ashley only went on The Ultimatum to get a free wedding

Killian has revealed that he and Ashley only went on The Ultimatum to get a free wedding, and apparently it’s everyone else’s game plan, too. Well, even the couples who do go on the show don’t exactly get their ceremony paid for, if it even goes that way by the finale!

Things didn’t exactly go how Killian and Ashley planned, though. They went on trial marriages, Killian with Hayley, and Blake with Ashley, and since then, it’s been alleged that Blake and Ashley were secretly hooking up when cameras were no longer around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jebin John (@jebinjohn)

Although neither Blake nor Ashley have admitted to the allegations, it’s been revealed that Killian and Ashley only actually went on the show to get their wedding paid for by a big publication, like People. So it looks like they never thought the drama would touch them.

Jebin said on a podcast with Killian: “Everybody on The Ultimatum has the same game plan. We’re going to get a little bit of juice off of this, we’re going to get married at the end and we’re going to be like a power couple on social media,” and Killian agreed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thekilliangrondin (@thekilliangrondin)

Killian said: “Ash and I, we thought, we’re going to get married, we’re going to get People magazine to pay for part of the wedding, I mean, nobody is going on the show to actually experience anything else.” Blake commented, “Killian & Ashley on people magazine💀.”

In response, Killian wrote that the “only magazine now is “scandal magazine”😂😂.” It’s clear he and Ashley aren’t on good terms at all, because she’s been posting videos saying she’s “single and free,” with him saying she “acted like that in the relationship anyways.”

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