The Ultimatum’s Hayley drops text screenshots after claims Blake and Ashley secretly hooked up

The Ultimatum‘s Hayley has now dropped text message screenshots that are seemingly between her and Blake, who proposed to her on the show. However, they later broke up and are now feuding like crazy, with claims now coming out that he and Ashley hooked up.

After Killian claimed Ashley and Blake were hooking up when cameras weren’t around, she posted a video saying she’s “single and free,” after breaking up with him eight months after the show. He commented, “You acted that way in the relationship any ways 😂.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wilson (@ashleywilsonxoxo)

Hayley shared texts that seemingly showed Blake telling her she’s “his world” and telling her he loves her, which she claims were sent on the same night she was allegedly told they shared a kiss in a taxi. Texts show Hayley saying he deserves to give Ashley an apology.

She wrote: “Ashley just admitted that you guys have a real connection and that you have been touching and caressing her and putting your arms round her. You make me sick.” Blake’s reply appeared to show him saying: “I can’t wait until you hear the truth of this.”

Since all of this drama, Hayley and Ashley have remained friends, and so have Killian and Blake. A day before Killian and Jebin made these claims, Blake said in a video, “I’ve seen some of these interviews and I’m like, wait, that’s not even how that happened remotely.”

“I’ll get my chance to speak on it. Just remember, there’s two sides to every story,” he added, referring to him being arrested following an argument with Hayley. She also told him in the texts how she’s “done looking after him,” while he claims she used his credit card.

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