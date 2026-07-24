Apparently Ashley and Blake were secretly hooking up on The Ultimatum when cameras were off?!

Ashley and Blake were apparently hooking up on The Ultimatum when producers weren’t around, according to her ex-boyfriend, Killian. He claims to have just found out the news, and has now made the allegations on a podcast with Netflix co-star, Jebin, who was kicked off.

Despite having stayed together for seven months after the show, Killian has said: “I just found out that Ashley and Blake were hooking up on the show while the cameras weren’t around,” while Jebin added: “Blake was telling me all of this s*** about what they were doing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jebin John (@jebinjohn)

Jebin claimed all of the hook-ups between Blake and Ashley happened “when the producers and camera men were gone” and that they were “trying to be real sneaky with it.” Killian responded, “What? This is exactly what they do, bro. Manipulators.”

It’s all coming out now, with some people calling BS on the claims. Jebin told one person who didn’t believe them: “Call bulls***, but watch how I’m not gonna be the only one talking ab this from here on out.” Oh god, I thought the drama was over!

@ashleywilsonxo I guess I thought manipulative was worse than a hoe 😭 I WAS OUT ✌️ ♬ original sound – SrtKrazy

Jebin added: “I told y’all I got TEAA and everybody said I was clout chasing.” Well, Ashley called off her relationship with Killian months after the show, saying it was “the best decision” and how they are actually now amicable, despite how he went off on the reunion.

A day before Killian and Jebin made these claims, Blake said in a video, “I’ve seen some of these interviews and I’m like, wait, that’s not even how that happened remotely. I’ll get my chance to speak on it eventually. Just remember, there’s two sides to every story.”

Reality Shrine has contacted Ashley and Blake for comment.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.