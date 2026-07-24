Omg, Ashley from The Ultimatum knows Simone Biles and we have the pictures

According to Instagram, Ashley Wilson from The Ultimatum season four and Simone Biles, the world’s most decorated gymnast, are friends. So, how exactly do the two know each other?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wilson (@ashleywilsonxoxo)

According to Instagram, posts show that Ashley and Simone were friends around 2020. They were featured multiple times in each other’s posts, including on Simone’s sister Adria’s account.

Ashley grew up in competitive cheerleading, and was a member of the Woodlands Elite Black Ops, a famous elite level 6 competitive all-star cheerleading team from Oak Ridge North, Texas. She’s spoken about how the sport shaped her whole childhood. Her now ex from The Ultimatum, Killian Grondin, was also a competitive cheerleader. They met as teenagers when competing on rival cheerleading squads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wilson (@ashleywilsonxoxo)

While there’s been no official explanation for how the two know each other, it’s most likely due to the competitive cheerleading and gymnastics scene in Texas. So, it all comes down to geography.

They’re both from the same small pocket of the Houston suburbs, The Woodlands and Springs. They have a tight-knit cheer and gymnastics scene there. So coaches, gyms, and families often cross paths locally even across disciplines. Ashley and Simone might have crossed paths at the same competitions, training facilities, or just through mutual friends in the sport. It also could have been through Simone’s sister Adria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adria Biles👑🍒 (@adria_biles)

Adria cheered for the Houston Astros, and Ashley and Simone are featured in some of her Instagram posts. So, Ashley didn’t just post Simone on her Instagram for clout. They were genuine friends at one point. They might even still be close friends.

After cheering for the Woodlands in her childhood, she then went on to cheer for Oklahoma State University. She graduated from the college in 2019 with two degrees at just 20 years old. Super impressive. But it’s also possible that she somehow was connected with Simone during her time in college despite Simone not attending university.

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