They’re extremely close after her mum’s death so let’s meet Ashley’s family from The Ultimatum

Ashley Wilson from season four of The Ultimatum suffered a tragic loss earlier this summer with the unexpected passing of her mother, Tracy Jo Wilson. The show’s finale ended with a tribute to Tracy, and Ashley has since been open about how the loss has pulled her family together. So, here’s everything you need to know about Ashley’s family from The Ultimatum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Wilson (@tracywilson01)

Ashley’s parents, Tracy and Wayne Wilson, were married for an amazing 32 years. They met as children and then that friendship grew into a love story. They married shortly after high school and Tracy even stood by his side through his 21 years of military service.

Ashley and her dad are super close too. He’s been featured in tons of her fun TikTok and Instagram videos. On The Ultimatum, Ashley describe herself as her father’s biggest fan, and Netflix has framed their bond as central to her journey on the show. Her Netflix bio reads: “Ashley strongly values reliability, especially after watching her parents build a life rooted in loyalty, respect, and unwavering partnership.”

She’s a self-described “daddy’s princess” and wanted her father to give Killian his blessing before he asked to marry her. On the show, Killian did ask Ashley’s dad for his blessing and he reluctantly agreed. He even mentioned that he wouldn’t mind if the couple called it quits instead. Which, seeing as how they’re no longer together, her dad definitely knew he wasn’t the one for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Wilson (@tracywilson01)

Ashley also has a brother, Bryan, who is married to Kelli Sue and together they have three children, Paidleigh, Kaylee Jo, and Logan. We’re not exactly sure of their age gap, but Bryan is the eldest sibling. They got married in September 2024 at a dreamy wedding ceremony at Sandlewood Manor in Texas.

For Christmas in 2025, they all took a family hunting trip to their ranch in Rocksprings, Texas. They made silly TikTok’s, went ATV riding, and even held baby goats!

From everything that’s been posted on their social media and what Ashley’s said about her family, we know that they’re a super tight-knit group. So, the passing of her mum has been truly heartbreaking for the Wilsons.

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