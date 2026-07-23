Inside Killian’s single life and where things stand with Ashley now following The Ultimatum

Killian Grondin on season four of The Ultimatum has received tons of backlash following the reunion episode. He’s separated from Ashley and has been sharing his side of the story so far. So, here’s everything Killian’s been up to since The Ultimatum and everything he’s said about his relationship with Ashley.

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Killian has revealed that he and Ashley are no longer engaged. “Ashley ended things with me. I want to say seven or eight months after the show,” he told Us Weekly.

He broke both of his legs following the finale while attempting to do a backflip. He was in a wheelchair for six months and Ashley took care of him for about “six and a half months, which was pretty brutal for her.”

There were days when they wouldn’t speak, Killian revealed. “We went to therapy for it, so we did therapy by ourselves and then also couples therapy.”

Killian claims that Ashley then decided to get a “one bedroom condo behind my back without telling me” as soon as his legs were somewhat healed. “The next day she told me that she was moving out, so she packed within two days,” he said. They then didn’t speak for around three months.

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Killian announced in an Instagram reel yesterday that he’s going to do an explainer series about the “entire show of what was edited, what was shown, what the girls aren’t saying, and what I am going to say.” There’s only that one video posted, so stay tuned for more Reels where he’s hopefully going to drop some juicy gossip.

Killian starts off the video with some massive apologies: “First things first. Obviously, Hayley, I’ve apologised to her multiple times on camera, off camera… I don’t think any amount of apologies is gonna fix what I could’ve done. I should’ve stuck up for you.” Seems like he’s matured since the reunion.

He starts off by apologising for the body shaming comments he made and for how he “handled things with his response.” He admits that he handled things incorrectly and apologises again. Killian says that he’s doing better and plans on doing better. “I can’t take anything back now, so the only thing I can do is be better or try to be better.”

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This was basically an apology video, as he ends the video with: “Sorry Hayley, I think we’re still cordial at the moment.” She then commented under the video saying: “Yes you have apologized to me a ton which is why we are cordial. I appreciate the accountability.” So, it seems like they’ve taken a step in the right direction in terms despite everything they’ve been through.

Killian will also be on the Viall Files episode dropping later today addressing everything about The Ultimatum and his relationship with Hayley and Ashley.

As for where he currently stands with Ashley, he’s trying to support her and be there for her following her mum’s tragic passing. “We obviously are talking again and trying to take care of her feelings and just be there for her — especially with her mother passing away.”

For now, he seems to be living the dream at his condo in Miami and has been making some amends with the rest of the cast.

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