Ashley’s father Wayne from The Ultimatum is mega rich, so here’s how he makes millions

Ashley‘s father Wayne, who appears on The Ultimatum, is a super successful man, and she claims he’s the “hardest worker she knows.” He gives her unlimited budget for her shopping trips, but sadly had to say goodbye to his wife, Tracy Jo Wilson, just two months ago.

It turns out he is the founder and CEO of SynergenX, HerKare and Low T Center, which he acquired in 2023. Under his leadership, these three organisations have grown into a trusted, high-performing network of hormone care clinics, with over than 500,000 patients.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wilson (@ashleywilsonxoxo)

Wayne has generated over $120 million in annual revenue, which explains why his wife Tracy had a huge walk-in wardrobe filled with expensive jewellery, shoes and handbags. This is thanks to Wayne overseeing peptide therapies and testosterone replacement therapy.

Financial public reports of Wayne’s company was reported at $172.11 million in the last 12 months, but it’s not all rainbows, because the company put through a filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with over $82 million in debt. As for Wayne’s house, it’s dreamy!

He’s even able to inject Botox, which he regularly does for Ashley, such as in the above video at the end. As for Ashley, she often gets comments about how rich her family is on TikTok, but she claims “dad gets everything and anything he wants too.”

Some people even say they want her life, to which she says, “Manifestation is real.” Well, Wayne has a few careers under his belt, as he runs a hormone replacement and weight management clinic, and is also a former physician assistant and a military veteran.

As for the history of Wayne’s career, SynergyX was actually opened a decade ago, and he’s worked there since 2016. He was in the US Army until 2015, for 21 years, and started out as a physician assistant at Low T Center, before his career took off in 2022!

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