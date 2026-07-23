Shocking reason why The Ultimatum’s Jessica and Edris briefly broke up after the show

Edris and Jessica Grace are one of the six couples to be featured on The Ultimatum and have had a super messy relationship. They ended the show engaged, broke up, and are now together again? Jessica Grace went on the What’s the Reality? podcast with AD and got into all the messy details about her and Edris’ relationship. So, here’s every juicy detail she shared on the podcast.

They went on The Ultimatum because Edris was insecure

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Jessica Grace was the one who gave the ultimatum to Edris. “Edris has had a long standing problem with what he interprets me as flirting with men at the gym,” Jessica Grace shared. She points out that she’s been a member of the gym for quite a long time. “We’re also in real estate. We know people. I’m also a very social person.”

She establishes that to her, “striking up a conversation or hearing someone out and then rejecting them because I have a relationship is not flirting.” Jessica Grace then pauses to declare that she loved Edris deeply, “I’ve never loved anybody the way that I loved that man.”

“It was very hard to be in a relationship where that behaviour was being projected onto me and where I felt like I had to take accountability because I had hurt him,” she says.

Jessica Grace finally reveals what the punishments were

She said that some of the punishments she was given by him were silent treatments, and birthdays and holidays were being ruined. “That was so foreign to me,” she says and admits that she’s not used to being in a relationship where that occurs.

“I’m like, I love you. I prove to you all the time that you can trust me. You have my passwords. You have my location. I’m not going out with my friends like crazy or anything like that,” she revealed. AD brought up that it’s a control issue and Jessica Grace agreed.

Edris broke up with her after she asked to help out her coworker

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She recalls how she had a listing for a multi-million dollar house with a client who only spoke Spanish. As a fellow Spanish speaker, she offered to debrief her coworker on an hour long car ride for this deal. “I asked him, ‘Would it be okay for me to take this car ride so that I can get my coworker at the time up to speed?'” His response: no. Shocking…

Edris then broke up with her the next day.

After the show, he stopped showing her any affection

“The night we got engaged, he did not touch me, we were not intimate, we didn’t kiss,” Jessica Grace revealed. She said that Edris was so angry because he felt like the producers concocted the proposal and felt pressured to propose.

Jessica Grace has no clue where this pressure he felt stems from. “I will never do the best job of explaining it because I don’t understand it.”

They’re just not right for each other, she says

Jessica Grace explained that all of her qualities, like her kindness, is transactional. “So it’s like, ‘Of course she’s flirting with someone she needs. She’s getting something out of it. it’s transactional for her. She’s getting validation.”

She said that she doesn’t believe he’s a bad man, “he just treated me very badly.”

Odd. Which seeing as how her recent joint statement with him announced that they were back together, she’s clearly not convinced that his treatment towards her was enough to end their connection for good.

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