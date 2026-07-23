Hayley reveals details of Blake’s private apology after The Ultimatum reunion drama

Hayley from season four of The Ultimatum shared what happened between her and Blake right after that tense reunion conversation.

Blake and Hayley are one of the most talked-about couples from season four of The Ultimatum. The pair had several ups and downs throughout the experiment but left the show engaged. But as the reunion revealed, that didn’t last long.

At the finale, Hayley and Blake shared their own versions of the breakdown of the relationship, which they disagreed over. The tense conversation caused Hayley to break down in tears, confronted by members of the cast, while others stood up for Blake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Dinaé (@hayleydinae)

In an interview with Swoon, Hayley claims the two had a private talk after the altercation, in which Blake apologised,

“That has changed over the past week [leading up to the premiere]. After the reunion, he came up to me. We were in the same hotel,” she explained. “He was being apologetic, and so we had a conversation. We talked for a few days after that, and then I ended up blocking him.”

Once Hayley blocked Blake, he allegedly reached out to her cousin.

“They had a really, really long conversation, like three hours long,” she said. “And me, as an empath… I just felt so bad for how the situation has gone. Even though I don’t — I mean — I feel like most people wouldn’t, if I’m being completely honest. But yeah, I had a conversation with him just about everything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Dinaé (@hayleydinae)

She continued: “I was able to talk to him about it. It was things that were very important, and things that are a bit sensitive that are gonna come out after the show airs.”

Going forward, Hayley is open to appearing on another Netflix series, but she’s still single for now.

“I feel like if the opportunity presents itself, I could be open to it,” she said. “But I’m not gonna hold my breath or anything, or try to say, ‘Oh yeah, I’m definitely going on this show.’ I think I’m just open to seeing what opportunities present themselves.”

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