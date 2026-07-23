Jessica Rose and Edris reveal how they got back together after The Ultimatum reunion

Right, so that The Ultimatum reunion was absolutely insane and during it Jessica Rose and Edris revealed that they’d decided to split up, but now they’re back together?! It’s all a mess, so let’s explain it all.

The pair started couples counselling once they got home, but had “fallen into a cycle where we were both hurting each other.” He also admitted to texting Alex whilst trying to work things through with Jessica Grace, and since then he and Jessica were no longer in contact.

Jessica told Tudum: “At that moment, there was so much tension that I thought Edris was completely walking off the set out of frustration. I would have liked to have completed the experience fully because I think I would have enjoyed the lessons that it manifested for so many of the couples who have completed their trial marriages throughout the show’s history.”

At the reunion she shared why they ended up splitting, saying: “As soon as the cameras were off, he didn’t touch me, he didn’t kiss me, we didn’t speak until the next day. I felt like that should’ve been a moment of celebration and it wasn’t that.”

However, despite all of that major mess and many feeling like Edris came across very badly during the reunion, the pair announced last night that they’d decided to give their relationship another go. In a lengthy statement on Instagram, the pair shared: “Additionally, while the reunion was painful to watch, the dialogue did lead us to reconnect and attend therapy following filming.

“We are happy to share that we’ve decided to give our relationship another shot, recognizing we have a lot of work and healing to do both as individuals and as a couple. The Ultimatum did what it was designed to, and we are grateful it gave us another chance to choose each other.”

And now Jessica Rose has explained how she and Edris got back together following the messy The Ultimatum reunion. Appearing on The Viall Files, the pair confirmed to Nick that they’re “working towards” becoming a couple again, and have been “together” for a month now. Jessica added that they got back together “the week after the reunion filmed.” Wow.

Nick asked them what had caused them to get back together, with Edris replying: “I hadn’t seen Jessica in 10 months or so. And honestly my intentions going into it was going to therapy. I didn’t want to do anything or say anything harmful and I did the complete opposite, but we had never spoken. So I didn’t realise how much pain she was in.

“What I saw was someone who was in pain and just a lot of fear and anger, and I ignored it for a long time but she definitely brought it back in me. And so that day I was extremely sad, I was crying in my sleep, it was pretty rough.”

He continued: “I reached out to Jessica after a few days, and talked to some friends and family, and again I was devastated. But essentially I reached out to her and wanted to talk, and my intentions for talking were one, some of things that were said there were big statements and I was curious what she was implying about that. And then secondly if she really believed there was any value in taking this public, as in our dispute and stuff.”

Edris explained that he “pushed her away” at the end of the relationship because every time they split up they would always get back together again, and could never just be friends. He added that as things stand a lot of Jessica’s friends and family “don’t trust him” at the moment because it “looks like a cover up.”

He explained that he told Jessica that he’s “not going to hurt her moving forward” and that he recognises he was “selfish towards the end of the relationship.”

Jessica Grace then talked about her side of the story, saying that after they hadn’t spoken in 10 months she’d “convinced” herself that she “hated his guts.” And that “was the bedtime story I needed to tell myself to be able to sleep at night.”

Jessica and Edris then proceeded to talk for another 40 mins or so about their relationship and what they’d learned, with Edris saying he was giving Killian and Blake “counsel” on how to be better men. But it looks like Edris and Jessica Grace really are back together after The Ultimatum, and I’ll guess we’ll just have to see if they stay together this time…

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