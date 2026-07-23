Here’s what’s really happening with Whitney Rose and her husband amid separation rumours

RHOSLC’s Whitney Rose and her husband are allegedly going through a separation, with some people claiming they’ve living completely separate lives. They’ve been posting on social media together regularly, with their last picture having been shared in June 2026.

Justin Rose has been Whitney’s husband for the last 16 years, and they share two kids together. Rumour has it that financial strain has led to a breakdown in their marriage, with multiple sources claiming to Page Six that they are never actually hanging out as a couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Rose (@whitneywildrose)

“They are never together, even when they’re in the same place, like the gym,” one source alleged. They’ve now reportedly split, having tied the knot in November 2009 have both expressed “frustrations” about their marriage to their trusted loved ones, and it’s quite messy.

One source is claiming they are “existing” as a couple “for the sake of the kids,” with most of their recent pics on family days out with them. In June, Whitney wrote, “Happy Father’s Day @justinmichaelrose🌺 We love you so much, the Rose gang is lucky to have you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Rose (@whitneywildrose)

Several sources have claimed they are fully separated. “This show is so bad on relationships,” one of our insiders argued, with Whitney acknowledging in her November 2025 anniversary post that she and Justin have “been through” quite a bit together.

She added that they have loved each other “every step of the way.” And even in her recent Instagram dump, Justin didn’t make an appearance, but did like the post, and Whitney was barely at her and Justin’s shared home before season seven began filming in February.

The financial strain they’ve been under in recent years has allegedly contributed to the alleged breakdown of their marriage. Justin was fired from his senior executive role at LifeVantage Corporation, a direct-sales health and wellness company, in March 2022.

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