The Ultimatum’s Edris admits ‘losing his cool’ during reunion and reveals why

Edris from season four of The Ultimatum has opened up about what went down at the reunion, and revealed why things got so intense.

Jessica Grace and Edris didn’t enter The Ultimatum’s experiment, as he proposed to her before they got to pick who they wanted to enter trial marriages with. During the reunion, Edris revealed that he felt pressured to propose because Jebin and Alex had left the experiment, and she was the one he wanted to enter a trial marriage with.

His exchange with Jessica Grace has been one of the biggest talking points of the Love Is Blind reunion, especially with his externally vulgar language around the intimate details of his and Jessica Grace’s relationship post-breakup.

In a video shared to his TikTok account, Edris talked about how he appeared in the show and reunion as a whole.

“I saw the full show; when I looked at the show, I was like ‘Hmm, that dude pretty much sucks’,” he said. “That was just the depiction of me.”

Edris has opened up about his struggle to love himself and self-hatred, especially through his journey with alcoholism.

“I lost my self-control in a sense, I lost my cool, and the people that were at the end of that did not deserve it. I haven’t even seen it,” the 39-year-old said.

@escissorsdude I said what I said because I was essentially scared. I was pushed to the brink of fear where pain was activated and I reacted in what I thought was defense – instead it became vindictive. Nobody in this world deserves what I said, ever. Oddly I was praying multiple times before and during that reunion: “God save me from being angry.” I got angry… the fear won. #theultimatum #reunion #regret #amends #anger ♬ original sound – Edris Khalieque

Edris said part of his growth journey is learning to love and forgive himself, which he hopes will make him a better person to others.

“The best thing I can do is love myself, so if I have respect and love for myself, that hopefully would transmit to love and respect for other people,” he continued.

“Going into the reunion, there’s definitely going to be repercussions for what I did, and that’s just something I’ve got to own. I’m not looking for anybody’s pity whatsoever. I’m deserving of what I get.”

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