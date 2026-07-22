‘The best decision’: Ashley breaks her silence over split from Killian after The Ultimatum

Ashley and Killian ended up getting engaged on The Ultimatum season four, but during the reunion it was revealed that the pair had ended up splitting, with Ashley calling time on their relationship.

In an interview with Swooon, Ashley has spoken out about their split as well as whether she’s starting dating again. She recalled that she wasn’t hesitant to accept his proposal, sharing: “I built this life with him for five years. Everything was entangled. We had business together, dogs, a lease and apartment together. We’ve come through this experience, and if we can get through this, we can get through anything. I always believed love conquers all, and instead of protecting myself, I just believed in love so much. When in the end, that person is genuinely — now that I’m watching it back — not my biggest supporter. [He should have been] protecting me at all costs, and he wasn’t.”

The two ended their relationship almost one year ago, about two months after filming finished. Despite them trying to celebrate their engagement things went downhill quickly for them.

Ashley explained: “It just went downhill from there, right back into those cycles of behavior, and lying, and excuses. It just kept building up, and I was like, ‘It’s not gonna change.’ When you don’t see your children with that person anymore, I think it just — it’s not gonna work. It finally just hit me, and I decided to walk away. It was very hard for me because that’s my person for five years, and I thought that’s who I was going to end up with. It was the hardest decision I had to make, but probably the best decision.”

And whilst she felt like they were “cordial” with each other prior to the reunion, his behaviour during it caught her completely off guard. She shared: “I thought we were going into this cordial, and they asked, ‘How’d y’all break up?’ And I was trying to say a timeline of start to finish of how it happened, and I wanted to end on a good note, but I didn’t get there because he was getting a little defensive and kept butting in.

“I don’t think I got to say what I wanted to say because he brought up my dad, and it’s a touchy subject for me right now. If he’s gonna bring up my family in a bad light right now with everything going on with my mom — I think after that, I was just like, ‘I can’t.’ I couldn’t speak anymore about what I wanted to because I wanted to bring up.”

But whilst Ashley isn’t in a new relationship yet, she’s been dating and admitted that she’s “dodged a couple of bullets already, but at least I’m figuring it out.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.