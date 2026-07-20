Jebin’s friend just seemingly confirmed he’s in an arranged marriage after The Ultimatum

Jebin‘s friend has now revealed he’s married after The Ultimatum in part of an arranged marriage. He was kicked off the Netflix show for passing notes saying he can no longer go ahead with their marriage, which meant Alex had to leave with him, and it all got so messy.

Apparently, Jebin is now married after The Ultimatum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Eapen (@stepheneapen)

Jebin’s friend, Stephen Eapen, who we can confirm he follows on Instagram, has revealed that he’s now married. He wrote in Jebin’s Instagram comments, “Bros married now btw guys,” before someone else piped up to add that he’s in an arranged marriage.

Not long after, it’s been alleged Jebin and Alex were spotted out and about together, with them still commenting on each other’s social media posts. After she posted a selfie, he replied, “i don’t understand how pictures go viral,” and it’s giving *still together* tbh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Johnsen (@alexandriajohnsen)

But then something is suggesting it’s not Alex Jebin got married to, because her mum commented, “Love you my girl ❤️ Stay focused and stay strong. Most importantly know your worth and pray for every intricate detail of your future spouse…Jesus loves you 🤍.”

Hmm, so it’s not exactly giving married from her end. Jebin hasn’t been wearing a wedding ring in the last few months, either, so his friend could have been trolling. But one photo he shared from December 2025 involved a public phone that said: “Tell her you love her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jebin John (@jebinjohn)

Oh, and Jebin was in Rome at this point, which is the most romantic city! One person told him, “why are you yelling you might wake up your mom,” after he said on the show he wants to date someone like his mum, and he said, “LOL u wish u was living like me.”

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