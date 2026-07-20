Jebin from The Ultimatum doubles down on *that* wild Hungry Hungry Hippo comment

Jebin from season four of The Ultimatum has doubled down on his Hungry Hungry Hippo comment towards Alex, and he’s made things even worse.

This season of The Ultimatum introduced us to Jebin and Alex, two of the youngest people in the experiment, but also one of the longest relationships. The pair met while they were working with each other at a grocery shop, and have been together ever since.

Before Jebin got them kicked off the show, he spoke with Alex about the upcoming experiment while she ate fries.

“Look at you eating fries,” he said in the now-viral clip. “You have to be eating good, you know what I’m saying?”

Alex huffed and said, “Okay Jebin”, which he quickly replied with “Okay Hungry Hungry Hippo”.

The comment quickly sparked a lot of conversation from The Ultimatum viewers, with many calling it “negging” and others calling him out on social media. One person left a comment on Jebin’s TikTok, which he responded to with a video which only made things worse.

“If a man ever called me a Hungry Hungry Hippo, I’m eating HIM on principle,” the comment said.

Jebin responded: “Fries is how you go from baddie to fatty, and I just don’t like people doing fat people activity.”

He then showed his “media team” – two guys at the kitchen counter across from him eating Cheetos, and proceeded to continue his wild comments.

“I call them fat all the time, look at them they’re fat boys, you know what I’m saying? At least they got the milk though,’ he said. “I don’t like fat people sh*t. I just don’t.”

The comments are a mixture of people pointing out how Jebin’s voice has supposedly changed since appearing on The Ultimatum, and others pointing out how insensitive Jebin’s take is. Hopefully someone calls it out during the reunion, airing in just a couple of days.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.