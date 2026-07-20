They visit a new city each season, so where was The Ultimatum season four filmed?

The Ultimatum changes locations every season and films in a new city. Season four was filmed in Las Vegas, Nevada in a luxury community. So, where exactly was season four of The Ultimatum filmed and what about the other seasons?

Where was season four of The Ultimatum filmed?

Season four of The Ultimatum was filmed in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Ariva Luxury Residences. It’s a resort-style community in Southwest Las Vegas. It’s also known as the official luxury apartment partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Aces.

Production spent roughly two to three months on-site while the cast lived in the full-furnished residences. While previous season of The Ultimatum were filmed in a hotel, season four featured luxury rental apartments. Cast members were seen around Ariva’s three pools, hot tub, fitness centre, yoga studios, and various lounge spaces.

Where were the previous seasons of The Ultimatum filmed?

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Season one of The Ultimatum was filmed in Austin, Texas, specifically the Austin Marriott Downtown. The initial mingling and dates took place at the rooftop terrace bar Zanzibar and The Lobbyist lounge. They had cast outings at The Oasis on Lake Travis, Moontowner Saloon, and the trial marriages were housed at the Aloft Austin Downtown.

For season two, they moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, and filmed at upscale spots like Hot Taco and The Oak Room. Couples lived together at The Cue Charlotte apartments.

Season three of The Ultimatum was filmed in Phoenix, Arizona. The cast lived at the AVE Phoenix Terra apartments, a mid-rise complex with mountain views, a rooftop pool, and a fire-pit lounge.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love was primarily filmed in San Diego, California. The cast lived and completed their trial marriages at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Spa and the Vive on Park apartment complex.

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