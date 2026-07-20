This Love Island USA season eight star just revealed she’s bisexual but they ‘edited it out’

Love Island USA‘s season eight star Amora has revealed she is bisexual, after entering the villa as the season’s first bombshell. She said it out loud during filming, but has since claimed they removed that part from the edit, despite rumours she kept it a whole secret.

During a TikTok Live, Amora revealed: “Do I date girls? Guys, I am bi, it was never a secret. Wait, I have to clear this up. I did not infiltrate the villa as a lesbian. I’m bi, y’all, and I actually said it multiple times on the show, like, it was just never aired. Literally.”

She didn’t show any signs at all in the Villa !!

Amora says on TikTok live she’s BI and it was never a secret, she said it out loud on the show but they never aired it. pic.twitter.com/ps73ihlBZO — 🖤 (@k25nf) July 19, 2026

Amora continued to say the first time she said she is bisexual was during a conversation with Zach Georgio. She’s not the first to be questioned on her sexuality, as rumours about Zach came out after old photos appeared to show him with his “BF” from before the villa.

People hoped for a same-sex romance after Amora’s entrance, and it’s not like it hasn’t happened before. Even Martha, who appeared on the UK season airing at the same time, is an openly bisexual Casa Amor star who chose to ‘marry’ her female friend during a challenge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amora Cacheé💕 (@amoracachee)

Since leaving the show, Amora’s Instagram page appears to have been following and then unfollowing Sincere Rhea. She follows his page right now, but he hasn’t returned the favour. Amora even made a joke about how she’s “surviving her IG comment section”.

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