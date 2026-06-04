Love Island USA star Sincere Rhea’s ex-girlfriends are piping up about what he’s ‘really’ like

Sincere Rhea has been on Love Island USA for all but five minutes and yet his ex-girlfriends are already piping up about what he’s really like. Even people he was in the talking stage with are having their say, with one alleged ex, Ally Lewis, saying she’s “not here to air business.”

Ally posted a photo of them together with the caption, “Happy Birthday to my best friend,” which appears to be from when they were together. She wrote, “Sincerely don’t GAF and posting my ex because what’s he gonna do,” saying he’s “going to be a villa favourite.”

She revealed he’s about 5ft 10in and, in a separate video, claimed, “Guys trying to explain themselves after getting caught being sneaky MFs and expecting us to believe the most unbelievable lies a human could ever come up with,” but this could be about literally any of her exes.

@allymlewis like lets be grown and own up to our mistakes boo dont play dumb 🤥 ♬ I am ᑕOᑎᖴᑌᘔᘔᒪᗴᗪ – J.hauntyn

She also wrote, “I actually don’t know if I want to watch this season now, all jokes aside,” admitting her photo is “just a silly post”. Another girl said, “Stop me and Sincere used to talk,” adding that he’s “really sweet but a big flirt”. So far, nobody’s really dragged him hard!

Another alleged link of his said: “GIRL SAME I’m so shocked.” Sincere doesn’t follow his alleged ex Ally on Instagram, but now he’s hoping to find love with Melanie on the show. They both felt like they knew each other, with her saying kissing him “felt familiar.”

Some people think Sincere and Melanie could be another Ace and Chelley situation, who knew each other from the outside. She lives in Los Angeles but Philadelphia and Cape May, New Jersey, are only a couple of hours apart, with Sincere saying his Dad lives in Philadelphia.

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