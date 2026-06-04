‘I am embarrassed’: Vasana Montgomery issues statement after Love Island USA removal

She was removed from the villa after saying a slur in a resurfaced video

Vasana Montgomery has issued an apology statement after she was removed from Love Island USA following a resurfaced video of her saying a racial slur.

In the video, she’s shown using the n-word on two different occasions. In one, she says, “knock knock n****” whilst playing a shooting game at an arcade. In the other she’s rapping along to a song whilst using it. Both videos were posted to private accounts prior to the cast announcement, so Peacock would not have been able to view them during the casting or vetting process afterwards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vasana (@vasana_vibes)



In her apology statement, which was posted to Instagram, she admitted that there is “no excuse” for what she said and she’s “embarrassed and disappointed by my words.”

The statement reads: “I want to address a couple videos from my teen years that have recently resurfaced. In those videos, I used a racial slur. There is no excuse for it, and I am deeply sorry. I am embarrassed and disappointed by my words. I take full responsibility for what I said and understand why it has hurt and upset people.

“Since then, I have grown a lot as a person and taken the time to educate myself, listen, learn, and better understand the impact that language can have. That growth does not erase my mistake, and I am not asking anyone to excuse it.

“I believe people should be held accountable for their actions, but I also believe in growth, learning, and becoming better. To anyone I hurt or disappointed, I am truly sorry.”

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