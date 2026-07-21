Adam Dehmlow claps back at psychologist who called out his ‘red flag’ behaviour on MAFS USA

Married at First Sight groom Adam Dehmlow has clapped back at claims he’s showing “red flag” behaviour on MAFS USA, after a psychologist claimed he was a “misogynist” and expects “worship and admiration from his audience.”

The comments were made by clinical psychologist Lauren Napolitano, who made an Instagram post about Adam. She shared what she thinks are his top five red flag behaviours on Married at First Sight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Napolitano, PsyD (@laurennapolitanopsyd)



She wrote: “He was sleeping with another woman while applying to get married. He perceived this relationship as casual while the woman was led to believe that the relationship was more serious… Seems to have a sense of superiority about he is ‘disciplined’ in living his life… Seems to want to mold a wife into his life and his preferences. Did not evidence any curiosity about his future wife’s life or her preferences.”

On the next slide, Lauren talked about Adam playing Für Elise by Beethoven on the piano for the other grooms in episode one. She shared: “Rather than hopping on the piano and playing a crowd favorite, he warmed his hands in the fire, performed piano scales and played a full classical recital. This behavior suggests that he cannot read the room and that he expects worship and admiration from his audience.”

Overall, Lauren thinks that Adam “exudes superiority and a kind of Joe Rogan-coded manosphere attitude which makes me suspect that he has misogynistic views.”

Following her post MAFS USA Adam Dehmlow clapped back at her claims, commenting underneath: “Couldn’t be further from the truth – it was freezing in the room and they forced me to play piano, I had gone on a couple dates in the past it was nothing serious and I’m extremely against people that are misogynistic… maybe try to get to know people before jumping to wildly inaccurate conclusions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam James Dehmlow (@adam_dehmlow)



He also responded to another comment which said: “He doesn’t care about being a walking red flag, he is more concerned with explaining why he needed to warm up his fingers for his piano recital. Embarrassing. And he wonders why he is single at his big age lol.”

Adam replied back: “Aren’t you like late 30’s and single?” Adam responded, to which the person replied: “Single and in my late 30s? That’s a fascinating leap to make about someone with a private profile. Anyways, I heard Family Feud was doing some auditions…maybe you should try that show next.” Adam clapped back: “Not that much of a leap, it’s obvious from your profile pic.”

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