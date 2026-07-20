‘A lot of guys talk like that’: Killian defends himself over vile messages on The Ultimatum

Oh dear god, Killian has broken his silence over those absolutely atrocious text messages about Hayley on The Ultimatum, and no he’s not grovelling for forgiveness but rather the opposite.

Speaking to Tudum, Killian not only admitted to feeling like he got an unnecessary “amount of heat for “not saying anything”, but even blamed Hayley for being “insecure” and “invading his privacy.” Just wow.

Killian shared that he’d been venting to his two male friends about his relationship with Hayley when she saw the messages, explaining: “We were driving to have lunch with her family. And she was just off already, and had been off for a few days. That’s when one of my dumb friends says, ‘What an L going from a big-boobed blonde to a flat-chested brunette.’ And then, the ‘gang bang’ thing, because my friend felt like he had to make it 10 times worse.”

But despite that, Killian doesn’t feel like he actually did anything wrong, saying: “I feel like I got a lot of heat for not saying anything. I mean, to be honest, a lot of guys talk like that. I’m not saying I do, but I have a lot of friends that talk like that.”

But he did admit that he wishes he’d shut it down at the time, adding: “I wish I had stood up for Hayley, especially with the body-shaming thing. I don’t want her to feel down about herself.”

But then immediately places the blame of what happened onto Hayley, claiming: “No one has spoken once about how Hayley was invading my privacy. If you hadn’t been insecure, and you hadn’t been invading my privacy and zooming in on my phone, we would’ve never been here.”

As for what Hayley thinks about his remarks, she added: “I felt so betrayed. Until that point, he and I had a great friendship. We were very vulnerable with each other. And so the fact that I was always there for him, and he couldn’t stand up for me at that moment — that’s what hurt the most.”

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