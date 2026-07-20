The Ultimatum’s Blake ‘responds’ as viewers call him out for alleged assault arrest

Blake, a contestant on the current season of The Ultimatum, has reacted to comments about his alleged arrest for assault against girlfriend Hayley.

Season four of The Ultimatum has been full of drama, but things outside of the TV show took a turn over the weekend after TMZ shared alleged arrest records. Blake, who joined the experiment with Hayley, was allegedly arrested in October last year, after filming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Robertson (@theblakerobertson)

In a statement to TMZ, Hayley said she “had private conversations with Blake about the incident” and “believes accountability needs to be taken publicly as well”, but she chose not to press charges.

As the incident has now become public knowledge amongst The Ultimatum viewers, multiple people are commenting on Blake’s TikToks, asking him to acknowledge the situation. The 26-year-old isn’t directly replying to comments, but he is liking some he seems to agree with.

One comment he liked quoted an unknown source, saying: “‘The assault charges against Blake Robertson were dismissed almost immediately after his October 2025 arrest, and his records have been expunged’.”

He also liked another comment praising his communication skills and calling Ashley a “manipulator”.

“I think you are an amazing communicator! Ashley is a master manipulator! She was pretending to cry at the switch, everyone sees it!” the comment said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Robertson (@theblakerobertson)

Blake’s official response to the charges is through his attorney, who told TMZ: “Blake’s case was rightfully dismissed by the prosecutor almost immediately, and all records were expunged.”

Aside from his social media likes, Blake hasn’t directly addressed the arrest online, and neither has Hayley.

Fellow Ultimatum cast member Jebin made a video acknowledging the incident and promising more would be revealed at the reunion.

“I told y’all y’all only knew 10%, now we getting a little bit closer, but before y’all make any assumptions just wait until the reunion drops this Wednesday, and what comes after that,” he said on TikTok.

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