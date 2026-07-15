Inside the wacky life of basketball player and business owner David on The Ultimatum

David Atkinson is one of the cast members on season four of Netflix’s The Ultimatum. With his partner Casey, he’s gone on the show to either get engaged or walk away forever. Here’s everything you need to know about David on The Ultimatum before the premiere.

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David is a 33-year-old pro basketball player and business owner who co-owns a drug-testing clinic alongside his girlfriend Casey. His relationship hot take is that “trust, respect, and consistent effort matter just as much as love,” according to his Netflix bio.

Born in McAllen, Texas, at 6’8″ he’s a small forward who most recently played at Orion Kigali in Rwanda. David graduated from Salem University in 2015 and was then drafted by a Canadian professional men’s minor league basketball organisation, the NBL, in 2018 by the Saint John Riptide. He’s since played in the United Kingdom, Spain, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and the United States.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David T. Atkinson (@davidatkinson_1)

So, he’s bounced around a ton and has been all over the globe as a minor league basketball player. Maybe that’s why he hasn’t fully committed to Casey yet.

According to his Instagram bio, David is also the founder of Master World Stories. It’s a YouTube channel where they “delve into the most enigmatic and intriguing mysteries from around the globe.” The channel has 18.5k subscribers and 3.6k videos. This isn’t his only business venture as he has a brand called Apparel 28. It’s just t-shirts that feature cringey sayings and weird emojis. Our personal favourites are: “First name: Greatest. Last name: Ever,” and, “It might look light, but it’s heavy tho…” Yikes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David T. Atkinson (@davidatkinson_1)

Outside of these various business ventures, he loves to travel. He’s also super into the gym and working out, as he shares lots of gym content on his Instagram. Seeing as he’s a professional basketball player, we’re not surprised.

His girlfriend Casey is the ultimatum giver, and the reason why? Davis is afraid of commitment. “I don’t take love or commitment lightly, and when I’m invested in someone, I’m willing to put in the work to make things last,” he said. But it’s been five years, so surely commitment isn’t the issue here.

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