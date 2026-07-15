Here’s everything you need to know about the insanely successful Monica from The Ultimatum

Monica Payne is one of the cast members on season four of Netflix’s The Ultimatum. With her partner Luke, she’s gone on the show to either get engaged or walk away forever. Here’s everything you need to know about Monica on The Ultimatum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Payne (@monicapaynee)

Monica is a 28-year-old head of operations and retail for Monday Swimwear. She’s based in Los Angeles and is also a self-employed fitness trainer. She’s ambitious, driven, and always striving for the best. She would even consider herself high maintenance.

According to her LinkedIn, Monica graduated from the University of California Santa Barbara with a bachelor’s degree in communication in 2017. She’s definitely drawn to the swimwear market, as she began working at Frankie’s Bikinis in 2019.

Monica worked her way up the ladder for four years to Operations Manager before landing her current position with Monday Swimwear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Payne (@monicapaynee)

She’s super into fitness and exercising, as she was a fitness coach at Orangetheory Fitness for seven months in 2023. She then transitioned to being a self-employed fitness trainer in January 2024 and she still continues to this day.

According to her fitness account @moniactive, she’s a National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer. She offers one on one in-person or online fitness coaching.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Payne (@monicapaynee)

As for why she decided to go on The Ultimatum, she’s not convinced that her and Luke are ready for marriage despite what he says. “I believe there is so much more to a successful marriage than love, and I’m not confident we’re there yet,” her official Netflix bio says.

She always had the biggest crush on him growing up, and then after college the pandemic brought them both back to their hometown. From there, “our connection was pretty instant,” she says.

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