Here’s every couple from Netflix’s The Ultimatum who has married and actually stayed together

A new season of The Ultimatum is out, but what couples from seasons one, two and three are still together? Here’s a much-needed update on all the success stories so far.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is a unique reality show, as it focuses on people who are already in relationships. One person in the couple is given an ultimatum, after years of waiting for marriage, and the other person either decides to stay or move on.

Over the years, we’ve witnessed many long-term relationships break under the pressure, but there have been quite a lot of successes from the experience. Here’s a breakdown of everyone from the first three seasons,

Madlyn & Colby – season one

Although they had a very rocky time on the series, including betrayal and broken promises, Madlyn and Colby ended up getting married after their time on The Ultimatum. The pair have been together for the past five years, and are the only couple from the first season that are still together.

Ryann & James – season two

James’ personal reservations stemming from negative experiences with marriage led him to hesitate about committing to Ryann, but now they’ve been together ever since, crediting the show with forcing them to communicate.

Riah & Trey – season two

Riah and Trey’s main struggle was Riah’s struggle for independence and the fear of settling down. In the end, Riah said yes to Trey’s proposal, and the two of them married after filming.

Mariah & Caleb – season three

While on The Ultimatum, Caleb and Mariah struggled as Caleb grew a deep connection with Aria, while Mariah had a completely different experience, leaving early. Caleb eventually chose to commit to Mariah.

Chanel & Micah – season three

Do these two even count? Instead of a struggle to figure out what they wanted, the experimented was a super brief break fro them as they both left early and decided to stop dating other people. While they choose to keep things outside of Netflix lowkey, we know they are still together.

Vanessa & Dave – season three

Yet another season three early exit, Vanessa and Dave decided that leaving the experience was the best thing they could do for their relationship. They later got engaged and bought a house together.

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