Hang on, how old are the Below Deck Med season 11 cast? Here are the crew’s ages, ranked

Below Deck Med is back… although half the cast is not. Season 11 of the show features many new crew members. I barely recognise anybody on that boat. To help you keep up, here are the ages of the crew featured in season 11 of Below Deck Med, ranked from youngest to oldest.

Kat Johnston

Kat (whose full name is Katrina) is a stewardess who’s joined the Below Deck Med cast for season 11. She turned 24 on 30th May 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat Johnston (@katrinaajohnston)

Cooper Dawson

He’s a new deckhand for season 11. Cooper was born on 13th September 2000, making him just 25 now.

Joe Bradley

Yup, he’s back. Joe Bradley is now 29 years old (although he’s prone to behaving as if he’s nine years old). His birthday is 18th March.

Nathan Gallagher

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Gallagher (@nathanjgallagher_)

I can tell you Nathan’s birthday is 19th June, his partner Gael Cameron is 30 years old, and their baby Kayden is just under a year old. However, I can’t for the life of me find Nathan’s exact age in 2026. It seems likely he’s around 30 too?

Luke Brumer

We don’t know Luke’s exact date of birth, but based on his LinkedIn, he seems to be in the realm of 34 years old (give or take).

Aesha Scott

Aesha is now 34 years old. Her birthday is 27th November 1991.

Captain Sandy Yawn

Believe it or not, Sandy is 61 in Below Deck Med season 11. She was born on 23rd February 1965. She’s worked on yachts for 37 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Captain Sandy (@captainsandrayawn)

Woah, did she find the Fountain of Youth during one of her many sea voyages?

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