Debunked: There’s a photo of Love Island USA’s Kenzie wearing a MAGA hat, but is it real?

Love Island USA’s Kenzie Annis keeps getting accused of being a MAGA supporter. This is despite her family saying none of them voted for Donald Trump, but after a video showed her dancing in front of a Trump flag, a photo appeared to show her wearing a MAGA hat.

Weirdly, the photo going round looks like a screenshot from her Instagram page, but it literally is not on her profile at all. Another weird thing is you literally can barely see her eyes in the photo, so some people think the photo has been made using some form of AI.

Her brother has already come out to say their entire family is not MAGA, and loads of people are posting the photo in the comments. We asked ChatGPT for advice and they wrote: “Based on visible evidence, it looks more like a real photo that has been compressed.”

As for the video going round with the Trump flag behind, her friend claimed it was “taken in a frat house, not Kenzie’s or any of her friend’s houses.” Plus, the photo that appears to show her wearing a MAGA hat doesn’t even really look like her at all!

The video was taken six years ago. Her brother claimed Kenzie or his family are Trump supporters, saying rumours “couldn’t be further from the truth.” He added: “Me and my family are very against the Trump administration. We have never voted for Donald Trump.”

Kenzie’s father also addressed the accusations that Love Island USA cast member Kenzie Annis is MAGA, telling TMZ that she isn’t a Trump supporter and neither is anyone else in their family. The photo specifically has not been addressed, but the eye area is blurred.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.