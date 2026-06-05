‘We’ve never voted for Trump’: Kenzie’s family slam claims the Love Island USA star is MAGA

'Me and my family are very against the Trump administration'

Kenzie Annis is currently on Love Island USA, but she’s come under criticism for allegedly being MAGA, however her family have come to her defence and slammed the claims.

There were allegedly pictures on her Instagram of her being around friends who were dressed in MAGA attire. There has also been an old video found on her TikTok of her and her ex-boyfriend, who appears to have stormed the Capitol whilst the pair were still together.

so kenzie’s family said she isn’t a trumpie but she was literally dating a trumpie who during their relationship attended trump rally’s and stormed the capitol hill on january 6th #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/Y0XyoJq8g6 — lex (@hatemadeuluvme) May 29, 2026



However, her brother and father have since claimed that the claims that Kenzie is MAGA are complete lies. Taking to TikTok, her brother explained that the rumours have been weighing on him and the family and they felt the need to clear everything up.

He claimed that nether Kenzie or any of his family are Trump supporters, saying that the rumours “couldn’t be further from the truth.” He added: “Me and my family are very against the Trump administration. We have never voted for Donald Trump.”

Kenzie’s father also addressed the accusations that Love Island USA cast member Kenzie Annis is MAGA, telling TMZ that she isn’t a Trump supporter and neither is anyone else in their family.

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