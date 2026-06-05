Chelsea reveals the brutal way Jimmy Presnell dumped her for a second time after Love Is Blind

So, it turns out that Jimmy Presnell broke up with Chelsea not once but twice, with the second time happening after Love Is Blind.

She’s previously vaguely spoken out about what happened during an appearance on The Viall Files, explaining that they tried to make their relationship work after their on-screen split, but it didn’t end up working out.

She explained: “After filming wrapped, he expressed to me–he tried to take me to a baseball game on our wedding day. And he just said that the cameras were too much. The pressure was too much. And I was frustrated because I’m like, ‘You knew going into this situation.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Blackwell (@chelseadblackwell)



However now Chelsea revealed the entire truth of what happened between her and Jimmy Presnell after Love Is Blind, and it’s brutal.

Speaking on the She’s All Bach podcast, Chelsea explained how Jimmy even got her to give them another chance, sharing: “It’s actually really cute. So you know, he came at me and said ‘let’s give this a try without the cameras.’ He said it was the cameras and the pressure of getting married, which really irked me because why would you apply for a show when the end of the show is a marriage?

“So he wanted to try and date without the pressure of getting married and without the pressure of the cameras. And so he took me to do my first ever baseball game and we had a really cute day and we talked, and I stayed at his house. I got incredibly sick and he got sick and that was it.

“He called me the next day and was like, ‘yeah this isn’t for me, I realised I don’t want a relationship at all.’ I’m like, wait first of all you signed up for a show to get married and now I showed you that you don’t want a relationship at all. It made me feel so sh*tty.”

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