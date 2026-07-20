The Ultimatum’s Edris exposes ‘real’ story behind Jessica Grace proposal and unaired scene

Edris from The Ultimatum has spoken out about his proposal to Jessica Grace during the cocktail party, and apparently it’s way different to what we saw on TV.

The new season of The Ultimatum introduced us to Edris and Jessica Grace, a couple who had ben together for two years. Jessica was ready to take the next step to marriage, while Edris was still unsure because of a few things they needed to address – namely “accountability” and Jessica Grace’s close male friendships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edris Khalieque (@escissorsman)

But before they could enter their trial marriages, Edris proposed to Jessica at the cocktail party. In the show, this happened right as fellow contestant Luke was singing Jessica’s praises. But according to Edris, this isn’t actually how things went down in real life.

“Maybe I didn’t actually propose to her when Luke was talking… maybe Luke had already picked Casey at the time. Which would leave JG paired up with who… hypothetically,” he said in the comment section of his TikTok.

When someone pointed out how abrupt his proposal was, Edris agreed.

He replied: “I could have definitely said more at the proposal – JG deserved more, but to be honest I didn’t propose in the middle of Luke. I proposed hours after everyone had already picked their person.

I’ll try to get a video out about it soon, just been overwhelmed with the public sentiment and my edit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edris Khalieque (@escissorsman)

He’s spoken more about the supposed “edit” he got from Netflix, as many viewers are pointing out how awkward and quiet he came across during his scenes.

“I actually had a lot of fun, but I guess they didn’t want to show me vibing with anyone – I guess the awkward story worked best for them,” the 28-year-old said.

This is far from the first time a participant on a Netflix dating show has claimed the edit worked against them. Since filming, Edris has started a business – an app called Sobio for people on a sobriety journey, inspired by his own. He talked about how this worked in another comment, and an unaired date with Hayley.

“I had a date with Hayley at a wine bar and was asked to taste test repeatedly. But there I had disclosed my sobriety, which I hadn’t planned on doing prior, but was put in a tough situation to explain myself. I’m more of a private person, but I thought after the show how I could potentially help people, so I decided to be a recovery advocate.”

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