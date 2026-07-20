Dylan reveals why he hasn’t asked Kenzie to be his girlfriend yet after Love Island USA

Despite not making it into the Love Island USA finale, Kenzie and Dylan are still going strong after getting dumped from the villa, but what exactly is the nature of their relationship?

Well, as it turns out that whilst the pair are “fully exclusive” he hasn’t asked Kenzie to be his girlfriend yet, as Dylan revealed to Swooon why the pair don’t want to take the next step quite right.

He confirmed that the two have “made it official now that we’ve been in LA, and I already have plans to go see her family in Georgia. I think today I’m leaving, so just still figuring out flight details and whatnot.” However, despite that the pair are not “boyfriend/ girlfriend.”

Dylan explained: “We’re just planning on continuing to go on dates and just having fun together, and then hopefully sometime in the very near future I can put a label on it and make her my girlfriend.

“I think it goes without saying at this point, but like Kenzie and I really, really — well, I almost said a different word. We really, really like each other a lot, and we’re moving in that direction of really falling for each other, and every single night, we just talk about how we feel closer, and we just are moving in an amazing direction.

“And you know, I’m already there. She says she’s obsessed with me, so it’s just a great feeling, and I’m just excited to see what’s in store for us.”

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