Love Island USA star Kenzie’s friends reveal what she’s really like amid online backlash

Kenzie Annis on Love Island USA is getting a load of online backlash for her erratic reactions and chaotic personality, but we love her for it. Her high school friends are now speaking on her behalf, with one person claiming the online chat really isn’t correct about her.

One person claiming to be her friend said: “I was bullied out of our HS, I had to move whole districts & Kenzie not only did my notes for months when I was out without anyone asking, but she was popular & shy & would “ditch” her friends to walk w disabled kids.”

She went to Harrison High School six years ago, where friends say she’s the “cutest sweetest human being to ever exist” and described her as “awesome”. Kenzie’s brother also said she’s an amazing woman, with a friend saying, “Kenzie is one of the sweetest people I know!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Annis (@kenzieannis)

Her brother Alden also said she’s a “huge role model to him” while another friend said: “she’s my girl she knows her standards and knows what she wants and thats TEA! she is so strong, nursing degrees are insane work, and she’s so gorgeous i adore her.”

“I love my little sensitive baddie she gonna get hate no matter what they all will just know there will be plenty who love her,” piped up another high school bestie. And another said, “Kenzie is literally the nicest person, she’s not a trumpie, not everything you hear is true!!”

Before the show had even started airing episodes, Kenzie was facing backlash for appearing in a video with her friends with a Trump flag in the background. Since then, her brother has claimed their entire family is anti-Trump and that the online claims are false.

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