He’s beyond iconic, so who is the Love Island USA narrator Iain Stirling?

If you spend the Love Island USA episodes wondering who’s behind that deadpan Scottish commentary, meet Iain Stirling. And he deserves far more credit than he gets.

Stirling is the snarky yet steady narrator of the Love Island franchise, best known for his commentary on the islanders’ not-so-stimulating conversations. But while casual viewers might assume he’s just a funny voice in the background, his role has turned into an iconic part of Love Island USA.

From Edinburgh to the Love Island USA villa

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Iain Andrew Stirling is a Scottish comedian, writer, television presenter, and narrator from Edinburgh. He’s had a successful stand-up comedy career since 2007, regularly performing across the UK. He was first spotted at a comedy festival and named one of the scene’s hottest newcomers.

He’s narrated Love Island UK since the show’s launch in 2015, and began pulling double duty as narrator for Love Island USA in 2022 when the series moved from CBS to Peacock.

The most exhausting summer schedule in television

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Every summer, Iain is essentially doing two full-time jobs at once. And his daily schedule is genuinely gruelling. He narrates the UK version from noon until 5:30pm, takes a break for dinner and bedtime with his kids, then jumps back on at 8:30pm to write and record the US version until the early hours. Also, he’s doing this all from the UK, while Love Island USA films from the other side of the world.

For Love Island USA, he’s not completely alone in his efforts. He writes his narrations alongside American comic Caroline Hanes and British comic Steve Bugeja.

The tight turnaround is part of the job, however, and he’s made his peace with it. Speaking to TODAY, he described the gig as his “dream job in telly.” He’d like to do it for as long as he can, adding: “The American one has just injected this whole new excitement into it. If you’re lucky, you can be part of something that becomes a cultural phenomenon.”

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The only real challenge for him? Running out of material. Around week six is when deadlines get tricky as couples have been together for weeks and worries he might not have anything else left to say.

Now into his fourth season as the Love Island USA narrator, Iain has become an iconic part of the show. Maybe just as essential to the viewing experience as the drama itself.

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