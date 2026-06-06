Deadliest Catch’s Captain Jake Anderson has a new girlfriend after his chaotic divorce

'I was thrown away like garbage, but you were there'

Deadliest Catch star Jake Anderson officially has a new girlfriend following his split. He and his former wife, Jenna Anderson, are divorced after 13 years of marriage, citing his prolonged absences at sea and the financial strains of fishing as major factors.

Since May, he’s been showing off his new girlfriend, Daisy Willems. On 18th of that month, Jake wrote, “I was thrown away like garbage, treated like garbage, but you were there. To pick me up, straighten me out, and bring me back from darkness. I love you Daisy Willems.”

Daisy is equally infatuated with him and wrote: “You know you’ve found the right person when they love you when you are sad. They’ve seen you at your worst and they don’t run away. They hug you quietly when you can’t express the messiness of your mind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Willems (@daisydimphna)

They’ve been together since November 2025, but Jake held back on posting for half a year, while Daisy has shared snippets of their trips away as a couple. She’s even been on a wild Dutch Harbor crab adventure with Jake, and drove a tank with him in Budapest.

Daisy is a model and concert photographer, and seems pretty much up for all and any fishing adventures. She travelled on the Cornelia Marie with Jake and the Deadliest Catch gang, and as for whether she was the reason he is no longer with his ex, she denies that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Willems (@daisydimphna)

She wrote: “As a matter of fact I didn’t. His wife left him for other reasons.” Others have been wondering whether Jake is still sober, to which Daisy said: “He was looking tired because he just flew 10h to see me, jetlag is a bitch. I don’t do drugs or alcohol, never have.”

“I am a big supporter of his sobriety. They have been divorced for over a year now and he’s entitled to a new relationship too,” Daisy added. Jake and Daisy are in a long-distance relationship, and he first mentioned her in December 2024, when she was just a friend.

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