Bisexual Love Island USA contestant claims she wasn’t allowed to get with girls

She was told to 'focus only on the men'

Former Love Island USA star Leslie Hannah Belle, who appeared on season three before leaving on her own, has revealed she is bisexual but wasn’t allowed to get with any girls if she wanted. Producers allegedly told her to “focus on the men” during her time on the show.

She recently revealed: “When I tried to pull a girl for a chat, they pulled me MID CHAT and personally asked me to focus on the men. They used my clips of me making out with girls though. And they’ve allowed it for other seasons. I guess I wasn’t allowed with a girl.”

“It didn’t fit the role they had carved out for me in the show,” Leslie added. It’s worth noting season three was airing on CBS, which has stricter protocols, as nowadays, everything became a lot more intimate and raunchy because it was no longer on cable TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Golden (@lesliehannahbelle)

However, there have been moments when people that identify as bisexual have explored connections with both genders. Kyra came in as openly bisexual during season one and explored a connection with a girl, when she coupled up with Meagan during Love Island Games.

Then in season five, Kassy Castillo told Johnnie Garcia she was attracted to her, and they are both women, with them developing a close connection throughout. However, they never coupled up. Then, Chelley came out as bisexual within the first few days on season seven.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyra Green (@kyra212green)

There have been a few same sex couplings though, and you could say Kyra paved the way for them. “I’m dying for more queer representation on the show,” host Ariana Madix, who identifies as bisexual, told Cosmopolitan in June 2026.

Reality Shrine has reached out to NBC for comment.

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