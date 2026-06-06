How much is Ariana Madix actually getting paid for hosting Love Island USA?

Ariana Madix is back in the Love Island USA Fijian villa, sun-kissed and serving looks. But how much is Peacock actually paying her for being a bombshell host? The short answer is: nobody’s officially saying. We did the digging to figure out the answer.

So how much is she actually getting paid?

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Ariana’s Love Island USA salary has never been publicly disclosed by Peacock or her reps. But we’re not exactly working in the dark here. According to The Hollywood Reporter, core cast members of Vanderpump Rules were making $25,000 per episode. Which is up to $600,000 per season. Ariana was firmly in that bracket as one of the show’s biggest stars.

If anything, Scandoval made her worth more, not less. The 2023 affair, when Tom Sandoval’s relationship with Rachel Leviss came to light, turned Ariana into Bravo royalty overnight. She became the sympathetic icon of the most talked-about reality TV storyline in years, with brands rushing to align themselves with her. It’s safe to assume Ariana is pulling around the same amount or more for her hosting duties on Love Island USA.

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That cultural cachet absolutely transferred to her hosting deal. Now, two seasons in, there’s no doubt Ariana has played a huge role in helping Love Island USA become a cultural phenomenon. The numbers back it up: season six became the most-watched season in the history of Love Island USA, with a 257 per cent increase in viewership following its premiere. Then season seven went even bigger. It became Peacock’s most-watched original unscripted series of all time. It racked up 11.4 billion viewing minutes across 11 weeks in Nielsen’s top 10.

What’s undeniable is that Ariana Madix arrived at Love Island USA as Bravo’s most compelling comeback story in recent memory, and Peacock knew exactly what they were getting. She’s not just hosting the show, she’s become part of its identity.

Whatever the number on her contract, she earned every penny and then some.

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