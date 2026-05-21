The Valley’s Lala Kent gives brutally awkward update on friendship with Ariana Madix and Scheana

The Valley‘s Lala Kent has officially given the bleakest possible update on where she stands with Ariana Madix, and it sounds like the Vanderpump Rules group chat is fully dead.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lala was asked the question every Bravo fan has been waiting for: What is actually going on between her and Ariana after the chaos of Vanderpump Rules season 11?

The answer? Absolutely nothing.

When Andy asked about the “current status” of their friendship, Lala immediately threw her hands up and looked away while Andy bluntly answered for her: “None. Non-existent… Haven’t spoken to her since Vanderpump Rules.”

Lala simply replied: “Yeah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lala Kent (@lalakent)

Not exactly the emotional reconciliation people were hoping for. Ariana wasn’t the only friendship update that felt painfully awkward. Andy also asked Lala where things stand with Scheana Shay after rumours the pair had fallen out too.

But instead of spilling details, Lala swerved the question completely. “She’s over there, I’m over here,” she said. “She’s Bravo blogging, I’m here.”

Which is probably the most passive aggressive sentence ever spoken on WWHL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌙 Ariana Madix 🌙 (@arianamadix)

Lala then revealed she’s barely in contact with anyone from the Vanderpump Rules cast anymore. The only former castmates she still speaks to are Tom Schwartz, Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright, who all appear alongside her on The Valley.

As for everyone else? Apparently the season 11 reunion was the final nail in the coffin.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone since that reunion,” Lala admitted. “That’s true.”

So basically: The friendships are over, the alliances are shattered, and the post-VPR era is somehow even messier than the show itself.

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