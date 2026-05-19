Chelsea Blackwell shares the real reason she spent over $25K on plastic surgery

Chelsea Blackwell got famous on Love Is Blind and decided to spend her entire cheque on surgery. Much like her then-fiance, Jimmy Presnell, they both got major transformations once filming wrapped, with Chelsea revealing she spent over $25K on a mummy makeover.

And no, Chelsea isn’t a mummy, but she underwent what typically comes under the bracket of a mummy makeover. That includes a tummy tuck, breast lift, breast augmentation and liposuction, and she’s finally revealed why she done it two years on from surgery.

She opened up about how people keep asking why she got surgery before kids, and firstly, has addressed that she “doesn’t know if kids are in her future.” Secondly, having a tummy tuck and not being able to have children is a common misconception she shut down.

Chelsea “couldn’t be more grateful” two years on from surgery, and says it’s the “best money she’s ever spent”. And she has no regrets at all. “I was really open and honest about my weight and how I struggled with it my whole life, just feeling crappy,” Chelsea told E! News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Blackwell (@chelseadblackwell)

She described it as “a big leap of faith” and said: “I was in the time of my life where I hit 30, and I was struggling. I’m so happy with it. I’m very, very grateful I did it. I don’t ever want to be like, ‘I got this body by working out and eating healthy.’ No, I got something done.”

“I’m not a nutritionist by any means [and] I also stand by I love my body. I’ve never been a small girl my entire life and I’m OK with that,” she told fans in an April TikTok. “I love her and she’s healthy and she’s strong.” Chelsea is a body-positive queen!

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