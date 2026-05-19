Inside the jaw-dropping six-figure honeymoon Tyson Fury gifted Venezuela and husband Noah Price

Tyson and Paris Fury reportedly pulled out all the stops for daughter Venezuela after her huge wedding weekend, gifting the newlyweds millions, a traditional gypsy wagon and a luxury honeymoon in the Caribbean.

The 16-year-old officially married Noah Price in a lavish ceremony on the Isle of Man, with the Fury family seemingly sparing absolutely no expense from start to finish. The celebrations apparently didn’t stop at the wedding itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelaprice1)

According to reports, Tyson and Paris gifted Venezuela and Noah £5million to help kick off married life, alongside paying for a reported £30,000 honeymoon thought to be somewhere in the Caribbean.

A source told The Sun: “Tyson and Paris gave Venezuela and Noah a wedding gift of £5million to kick-start their life. Obviously, they were over the moon. Some family members thought it was a lot of money for a young couple so there were some mixed feelings, but it’s up to Tyson and Paris. Tyson also paid for the honeymoon and got them a traditional gypsy wagon as a sentimental gift. Tyson’s got one in his front yard.

“The wedding was magical and they spent £40,000 on Venezuela’s dress alone. That’s the gypsy way, go big.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelaprice1)

The wedding itself was every bit as over-the-top as you’d expect from the Fury family, with Peter Andre performing during the reception and thousands of flowers decorating the venue.

Venezuela wore a dramatic lace gown with an enormous train, while Tyson walked his daughter down the aisle before later dancing with her at the reception.

Despite growing up surrounded by luxury, Venezuela is now reportedly planning to swap the family’s £8million mansion lifestyle for a static caravan with Noah as the pair embrace a more traditional traveller way of life.