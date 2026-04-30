Here’s everything we know about RHORI star Kelsey Swanson’s rumoured boyfriend, John Caprio

He’s at the centre of a lot of drama right now

Kelsey Swanson’s love life on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island has become one of the biggest talking points of the show, and at the centre of it all is her rumoured boyfriend, John Caprio, so here’s everything we actually know about him so far.

So, who is John Caprio?

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John Caprio is believed to be the son of Frank Caprio, who became widely known as the “nicest judge in the world” thanks to his show Caught in Providence.

Frank sadly passed away aged 88 after battling pancreatic cancer, and was reported to have built up a net worth of around $5 million through his legal career, TV work and books.

John is also said to have several siblings, including Frank, Marissa, David and Paul.

He has two daughters, who are actually said to be just a few years younger than Kelsey. Kelsey spoke about their relationship, telling Swooon, “One of them got married in September 2024, and I did her makeup for her wedding. We are totally fine. As they got older and I got older, it just grew normal, and they didn’t care.”

How did he meet Kelsey?

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Kelsey actually explained how they met, saying it all started at a tanning salon. She told Swoo0n, “I met him through visiting my best friend. There was a little smoothie/protein shake bar inside the tanning salon, so he would go there and get one, and I would go there and get one.”

She then added, “We met there. I think we made out for two hours straight, and the rest was history. Maybe two months later, he was like, ‘Wanna go to London? Wanna go to Spain?’ And I’m like, ‘Sure!’ Been together ever since.”

There’s a pretty big age gap

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Kelsey has been very open about the age difference between them. Speaking to Swooon, she said her boyfriend is 23 years older than her, and that they first met when she was 19 and he was 42.

She also defended the relationship, saying, “He’s very handsome. This isn’t some, like, I’m dating an old, disgusting man. He is very attractive. He takes care of himself. He’s active. He’s, like, 25 at heart.”

What does he actually do for work?

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John is believed to be pretty well set financially. He reportedly works as a lawyer at the family firm, Caprio and Caprio. And he is also involved in property investment, with links to multiple properties across places like Florida and Rhode Island.

He has also previously worked in politics as a member of the Rhode Island House of Representatives. So, it’s not exactly surprising that he’s thought to have a sizeable net worth himself.

There are rumours he’s dating another woman too



There’s been loads of speculation that John might not just be seeing Kelsey, but also another woman called Krystal Cambra.

It’s been claimed he splits his time between different homes, with Kelsey staying in Rhode Island while Krystal is believed to be based in Miami. Some people have even pointed out that pictures of Krystal’s apartment seem to match those John has posted.

There are also claims that John and Krystal may have actually split years ago but are still loosely connected, as he still follows her on social media.

At the same time, Kelsey has hinted on the show that her boyfriend spends time with “another partner”. This kind of lines up with all of the rumours, but nothing has been confirmed.

Why isn’t he on the show?

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Even though he’s a huge part of Kelsey’s storyline, he’s never actually appeared on screen. Kelsey explained why while speaking to Pop Culture, saying, “He was the one who was going to be on the show. However, once we realised that it was going to be a Housewife show, he was like, ‘Yeah, no. I’m not putting my trust in six ladies to not talk sh*t about me, so I’m gonna be out on this one.’”

Are they still together?

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During the show, Kelsey suggested their relationship isn’t exactly traditional, explaining they’ve both seen other people at times.

She said on the RHORI After Show, “There was somebody who was also occupying my time when my boyfriend was not around and when he was with somebody else. Why do you have to label it?”

At the same time, though, there’s been loads of speculation that they may have already split before filming even began.

According to The Providence Journal, when asked about the rumours, John simply said, “I respectfully have no comment, but I’m not comfortable answering any questions.”

Real Housewives of Rhode Island is streaming now on Hayu. For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.