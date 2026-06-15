‘Beloved’ Love Island USA producer James Barker has tragically died in Fiji during production

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Barker (@chaoticdj)

“ITV America and Peacock will honour in Tuesday’s episode of Love Island USA series Executive Producer James Barker, who passed away last week in Fiji after suffering an unexpected medical emergency,” Peacock confirmed to TMZ on June 15th.

They continued: “James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock. He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family. His kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ partner, family, friends and colleagues.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Barker (@chaoticdj)

He was a DJ and songwriter, as well as overall reality TV executive producer. James joined ITV America around August 2020 and spent years working on the franchise on and off before becoming a full-time executive producer in January 2026.

In June 2025, he wrote of Love Island USA’s music and how they choose the right tracks during each scene: “It takes a village to bring this show to air and I’m lucky to get to work with a giant team of people who are just as passionate about music as I am.

James bought an apartment with his partner, Adam Roth, in January. They wrote: “Did we just buy an apartment? We moved in almost two years ago and when presented with the opportunity to purchase we couldn’t think of anywhere else we wanted to live.”