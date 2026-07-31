14-year-old Prince Fury just made gross comments about Bonnie Blue, and I might be sick

Prince Fury, who is just 14 years old, has been making pretty vile comments about OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue. During a live stream, the At Home With The Furys star mentioned how Bonnie’s been sleeping with 1,000 men for challenges, and had his say on it.

He was asked, “Would you spar Bonnie Blue?” in a live stream, and responded: “Might not spar her but would definitely get some good cardio in, I’ll tell you that. 1,000 men, 1,000 men this, 1,000 men that. Out of all them 1,000 men, she’s never had a man like me.”

Prince’s cousin Johnboy Fury even claimed that Prince was in the queue for Bonnie’s challenge at one point. He added, “Did you know that?” At this point, I’m not sure if they’re just winding each other up, but Prince genuinely looked quite annoyed at him for saying it.

Tyson Fury’s son, Prince Fury, says Bonnie Blue would have the time of her life with him, claiming she’s never been with a man like him 😭🚨 “She’s always going on about ‘1,000 men this and that.’ Out of all those 1,000 men, she’s never had a man like me.” pic.twitter.com/hQoDrEdiVN — KickCastle (@Kick_Castle) July 29, 2026

Bonnie, who is 27, making her 13 years older than Prince, has never been spotted with him. He added, “Spar Bonnie Blue with my tongue, yeah, that’s a good one,” and has been getting backlash ever since for his comments, which were made on 29th July.

Boxer Ty Mitchell stuck up for Prince and said: “They’re just kids having banter, it’s not that deep lol.” However, that hasn’t stopped people from criticising what he said. One per son wrote: “This guy’s unhinged, his dad needs to take his phone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnboy Fury (@furyjohnboy)

He’s an aspiring boxer commenting on Bonnie’s challenge, in which she reportedly slept with 1,057 men. Prince’s dad, Tyson, recently won a fight in Pattaya, Thailand, just days ago, so it looks like Prince is trying to follow in his Dad’s famous footsteps!

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.